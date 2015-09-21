版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher but biotech drags on Nasdaq

Sept 21 The major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses late last week with help from Apple Inc and financial shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited Nasdaq's advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.54 points, or 0.77 percent, to 16,510.12, the S&P 500 gained 9.03 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,967.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,828.96.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

