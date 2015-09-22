US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open lower on drop in oil, copper prices

Sept. 22 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a fall in copper and oil prices due to concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 119.52 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,390.67, the S&P 500 lost 16.06 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,950.91 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 64.20 points, or 1.33 percent, to 4,764.75. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)