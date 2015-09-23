版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as oil, copper recovers

Sept 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as commodity prices recovered and positive economic data from Europe helped soften the impact of weak Chinese factory data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,335.18. The S&P 500 gained 1.73 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,944.47 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.92 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,764.65. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

