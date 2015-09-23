US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as oil, copper recovers

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as commodity prices recovered and positive economic data from Europe helped soften the impact of weak Chinese factory data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,335.18. The S&P 500 gained 1.73 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,944.47 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.92 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,764.65. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.