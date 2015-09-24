版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St declines as Caterpillar drags

NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday in a volatile session on uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy and global economic growth after market heavyweight Caterpillar cut its sales forecast and healthcare investors fled for the exits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.43 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,202.46, the S&P 500 lost 6.4 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,932.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,734.48. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

