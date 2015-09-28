US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower on China fears

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday and were on track for their worst quarter in four years as investors worried about the health of China's economy and its potential impact on a U.S. interest rate increase.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 312.47 points, or 1.92 percent, to 16,002.2, the S&P 500 lost 49.49 points, or 2.56 percent, to 1,881.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 142.53 points, or 3.04 percent, to 4,543.97.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.