US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower on China fears

Sept 28 U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday and were on track for their worst quarter in four years as investors worried about the health of China's economy and its potential impact on a U.S. interest rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 312.47 points, or 1.92 percent, to 16,002.2, the S&P 500 lost 49.49 points, or 2.56 percent, to 1,881.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 142.53 points, or 3.04 percent, to 4,543.97.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)