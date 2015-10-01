US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; data awaited

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity was stronger than feared and investors awaited a raft of U.S. economic data.
U.S. weekly jobless claims data pointed to ongoing tightening in the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,325.93, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.60 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,624.76. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.