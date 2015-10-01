版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up; eyes on jobs data

NEW YORK Oct 1 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the monthly U.S. jobs report and the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,271.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

