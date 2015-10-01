US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up; eyes on jobs data

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 1 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the monthly U.S. jobs report and the start of earnings season.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,271.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.