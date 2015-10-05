版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 up for fifth day as Wall St rallies

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 up for a fifth day in a row for the first time this year, as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve would delay raising interest rates until 2016.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 304.06 points, or 1.85 percent, to 16,776.43, the S&P 500 gained 35.61 points, or 1.82 percent, to 1,986.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.49 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,781.26.

General Electric was among the best performers, up 5.3 percent to $26.82 after activist investor Nelson Peltz's fund disclosed a $2.5 billion stake in the conglomerate. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

