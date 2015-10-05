US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 up for fifth day as Wall St rallies

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with
the S&P 500 up for a fifth day in a row for the first time this
year, as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors
bet the Federal Reserve would delay raising interest rates until
2016.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 304.06 points,
or 1.85 percent, to 16,776.43, the S&P 500 gained 35.61
points, or 1.82 percent, to 1,986.97 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.49 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,781.26.
General Electric was among the best performers, up
5.3 percent to $26.82 after activist investor Nelson Peltz's
fund disclosed a $2.5 billion stake in the conglomerate.
