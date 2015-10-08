版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed minutes

Oct 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting that investors are counting on to provide insight into the Fed's thinking on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.01 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,893.28. The S&P 500 lost 4.51 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,991.32 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 16.20 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,774.95. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

