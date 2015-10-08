US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dovish Fed drives Wall Street higher

NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors saw further signs of dovishness in the Federal Reserve September meeting minutes which shed light on its decision to keep interest rates near zero.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 137.86 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,050.15, the S&P 500 gained 17.56 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,013.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,810.79.