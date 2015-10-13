版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak China trade data

Oct 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after weak Chinese trade data reinforced views that the world's second-largest economy was losing momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.7 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,055.16, the S&P 500 lost 8.37 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,009.09 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 28.40 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,810.24. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

