版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 14日 星期三 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St fall on worries about China growth, earnings

Oct 13 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday on renewed fears of slowing growth in China and worries about upcoming earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.97 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,081.89, the S&P 500 lost 13.77 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,003.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.03 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,796.61.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐