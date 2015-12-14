US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed

Dec 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, tracking oil prices, which pared some of their losses but continued to hover around their 11-year-lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.31 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,284.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,014.18 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.39 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,934.85. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)