US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes open higher after Fed rate hike

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, signaling confidence in the strength of the world's largest economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.35 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,771.44, the S&P 500 gained 2.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,075.45 and the Nasdaq composite added 14.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,086.07. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.