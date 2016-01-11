版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings season starts

Jan 11 - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as the corporate earnings season is set to kick off, with Alcoa reporting after the close.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.14 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,419.59. The S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,930.77 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 29.59 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,673.22. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

