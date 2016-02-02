US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices fall

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 U.S. stocks opened lower as oil prices resumed their fall due to concerns of weak demand and increasing supply.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 150.43 points, or 0.91 percent, at 16,298.75, the S&P 500 was down 14.18 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,925.2 and the Nasdaq composite was down 33.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 4,587.16. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028