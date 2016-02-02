版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices fall

Feb 2 U.S. stocks opened lower as oil prices resumed their fall due to concerns of weak demand and increasing supply.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 150.43 points, or 0.91 percent, at 16,298.75, the S&P 500 was down 14.18 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,925.2 and the Nasdaq composite was down 33.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 4,587.16. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

