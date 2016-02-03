US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on job data, oil

Feb 3 Wall Street opened higher as oil prices recovered some losses and data showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.48 points, or 0.55 percent, at 16,242.02, the S&P 500 was up 10.12 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,913.15 and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.42 points, or 0.63 percent, at 4,545.36. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)