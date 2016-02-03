US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on job data, oil

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Wall Street opened higher as oil prices recovered some losses and data showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.48 points, or 0.55 percent, at 16,242.02, the S&P 500 was up 10.12 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,913.15 and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.42 points, or 0.63 percent, at 4,545.36. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained