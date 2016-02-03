版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on job data, oil

Feb 3 Wall Street opened higher as oil prices recovered some losses and data showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.48 points, or 0.55 percent, at 16,242.02, the S&P 500 was up 10.12 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,913.15 and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.42 points, or 0.63 percent, at 4,545.36. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐