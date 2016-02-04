US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak economic data

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after weak U.S. economic data heightened investors' fears of a slowdown in the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,317.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,909.49 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 11.69 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,492.55. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.