US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S. employment gains drop

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January after a boost to hiring from unseasonably warm weather faded.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.9 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,412.68, the S&P 500 lost 3.89 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,911.56 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 18.34 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,491.22. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.