US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S. employment gains drop

Feb 5 U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January after a boost to hiring from unseasonably warm weather faded.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.9 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,412.68, the S&P 500 lost 3.89 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,911.56 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 18.34 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,491.22. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)