US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Yellen comments

July 15 U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank remained on track to raise interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.3 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,041.28. The S&P 500 lost 0.76 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,108.19 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.35 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,109.24. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

