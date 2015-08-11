US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as China weakens currency

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan increased unease about the health of the world's second-largest economy and pushed the dollar higher.
At 9:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.56 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,512.61. The S&P 500 was down 10.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,093.69 and the Nasdaq composite was down 30.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,071.16. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.