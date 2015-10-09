US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends best week of year with slight gain

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, ending the benchmark S&P's best week of the year on a quiet note as investors waited for U.S. companies to report third-quarter earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.96, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.