版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 17日 星期六 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, registers 3rd week of gains

NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended higher Friday and the S&P 500 notched a third week of gains, helped by upbeat consumer sentiment data and gains in General Electric.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.56 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.31, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,033.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐