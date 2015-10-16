US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, registers 3rd week of gains

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended higher Friday and the S&P 500 notched a third week of gains, helped by upbeat consumer sentiment data and gains in General Electric.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.56 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.31, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,033.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.