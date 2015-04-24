Wall St Week Ahead-Investors seek protection against healthcare stock decline

| NEW YORK, April 24
NEW YORK, April 24 Healthcare companies on a
seven-year tear have been top performers so far in 2015, helping
to push broad stock indexes to record levels, but traders are
now looking to protect themselves from a selloff as they await
major earnings reports in the sector.
Companies reporting first-quarter earnings next week include
Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co, Boston Scientific Corp
, Merck & Co, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences
Inc and Celgene Corp.
So far, companies that have reported in this sector have
seen positive moves in share prices, and many investors say they
think healthcare stocks have room to run.
But options traders are not taking chances. Options on a key
healthcare exchange-traded fund (ETF) are set near their most
defensive posture ever.
So far this year, the S&P healthcare sector index
has risen 8.7 percent, leading all other S&P sector indexes.
Since 2008, it has increased 179 percent while the broader S&P
500 is up 135 percent. On Thursday, healthcare's strong
performance helped push the S&P 500 to an intraday record and
the Nasdaq composite index to its all-time closing high.
Investors have been drawn to healthcare stocks by a spate
of mergers and expectations for more buyouts on top of major
drug launches and strong demand from an aging population.
"It's kind of tough to punch holes into the healthcare bull
story," said Sven Borho, founding general partner at health
specialist fund OrbiMed Advisors LLC, in New York.
"What worries me is the long stretch of outperformance
relative to the rest of the market," he said. Even so, "it's not
that healthcare valuations broadly have gone off the roof."
The sector is trading at 18.8 times earnings estimates for
the year ahead compared to S&P's P/E ratio of 17.5.
Traders in the options market, however, are preparing for
possible downside. Activity in puts, which can be used to hedge
against a drop in shares, has picked up noticeably in April for
the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF.
The average daily puts volume has risen to 16,000, from
9,000 for the first three months of 2015. For every call option,
usually used for bullish bets, there are 4.6 put options open,
the highest ratio since early 2007, right after their launch,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
"It's really just a function of investors looking to protect
their gains," said Max Breier, senior equity derivatives trader
at BMO Capital Markets. "In a market cap-weighted ETF like the
XLV, if you get a number of the top-weighted names kind of
disappointing at once you can get a pretty violent reaction,"
Breier said.
Medical device maker Boston Scientific is the second-best
S&P healthcare performer with a 39-percent share price gain so
far this year. The most accurate analysts say it could meet
earnings per share estimates for 20.4 cents per share or miss by
a thread, according to StarMine.
Gilead could beat analysts' $2.30 EPS estimate by over 22
cents while Bristol-Meyers and Celgene could beat their EPS
estimates by about a penny, according to StarMine.
Shares are more likely to react to comments about drug
studies or pricing than to results, Borho said.
Wall Street analysts expect the S&P healthcare sector to
report a 10.2 percent first-quarter earnings increase, compared
with 7.2 percent expected on April 1 and 12.4 percent in
October, Reuters data showed.
Other big events investors will watch next week include
first-quarter GDP numbers and the Federal Reserve's statement
after its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Apple Inc
reports earnings on Monday afternoon in a week when oil
companies are expected to report grim results.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)