Wall St Week Ahead-Wage increases in focus ahead of retail earnings

May 8 Labor expenses will be a key focus during
retailers' earnings conference calls in the coming weeks, with
many companies under pressure to boost workers' wages at a time
when low U.S. unemployment levels have given workers more
leverage.
Wal-Mart, Target Corp, T.J. Maxx,
Gap, and McDonald's Corp have already announced
wage increases, and the trend appears to be trickling further
into the retail and restaurant sectors.
"The competition for that job is tougher for the employer.
The employee has choices now," said Thomas Sudyka, managing
director at investment management firm Lawson Kroeker based in
Omaha, Nebraska.
So far in this reporting season, companies such as Bed Bath
& Beyond Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc have
discussed wage pressure, while Pier 1 Imports Inc plans
incentive pay for the first time in three years.
Fast-food workers have been vocal in fighting for better
wages. They rallied in U.S. cities on April 15 to demand higher
pay, using the deadline for filing tax returns to publicize
their argument that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid
by many U.S. corporations.
The U.S. government said Friday U.S. job growth rebounded
last month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near
seven-year low of 5.4 percent, while average hourly earnings
rose three cents in April, a year-on-year gain of 2.2 percent.
RESULTS
Big retailers reporting in the week starting May 13 include
Macys Inc, Nordstrom Inc and Kohl's Corp.
The following week, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Staples Inc
, Target and Gap are due to report. Costco Wholesale
Corp and Tiffany & Co both report on May 27.
Macys, Kohl's and Home Depot say they set their wages on a
market-by-market basis as the competitive situation varies
around the country. Kohl's said it also watches other factors
driving employee decisions, such as the work environment and
future opportunities for advancement.
Staples in March discussed a 2014 cash build-up for
incentive compensation that would be paid out in 2015 but it did
not give details.
Bed Bath & Beyond said during a conference call early in
April it had planned for an additional expense of 6 cents a
share this year due to increased compensation. Analysts expect
Bed Bath & Beyond to earn about $1.91 per share this year on a
fully reported basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We are modeling an increase in our investments in
compensation and benefits beyond what we have always
historically planned for, to continue to assure that we preserve
our ability to attract, and retain, the best associates," Sue
Lattmann, the company's chief financial officer told investors.
HIGHER WAGES, HIGHER COSTS
Many companies will try to cut other costs, or raise prices
where they can to absorb the extra expense of higher wages, said
Lawson Kroeker's Sudyka.
During its quarterly conference call on April 28, Buffalo
Wild Wings told investors it faced pressure to raise the
salaries of minimum wage workers as well as higher-paid workers.
There were also additional labor costs from the creation of new
roles aimed at boosting sales.
Chief Operating Officer James Schmidt told investors that
"if labor has to be a little higher, but it's driving higher
same-store sales, we would look and try to look at other lines
of the (profit and loss statement) where we can recapture that."
Some analysts said investors will likely take wage increases
in their stride, as better pay should translate to improved
sales, with consumers having more money to spend.
"Even if companies can't pass on the costs, it's a one-time
hit and we can grow from there," Sudyka said.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Linda Stern
and Bernadette Baum)