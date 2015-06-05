Wall St Week Ahead-Lukewarm stock market has investors betwixt and between

| SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 5
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 5 Stock investors
are expected to tread carefully next week, as speculation about
the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike adds to
concerns about valuations.
Since hitting record levels two weeks ago, the U.S. stock
market has struggled for direction, and investors said the next
several sessions might prove no better. A run of
better-than-expected economic figures failed to boost sentiment
and instead renewed focus on whether the Fed will begin to raise
short-term lending rates before long.
At the moment, individual investors lack any particularly
strong inclination to buy or sell. Investors polled by the
American Association of Individual Investors have increasingly
said they are "neutral" on the market, suggesting uncertainty
about where stocks are going.
The most recent AAII survey showed 48 percent of investors
polled have neutral outlooks for the market for the next six
months, while 27 percent are bullish and 25 percent are
negative. The bullish figure has been below 30 percent for five
weeks, the longest since 2003, while the neutral figure has
exceeded 45 percent for nine weeks, longest in the 28-year
history of the survey.
One looming concern is the steady increase in investors
using borrowed money to buy stocks. Total margin debt hit a
record $507 billion in mid-April, according to the most recent
figures from the New York Stock Exchange, trending higher along
with the S&P.
"There's complacency, more complacency than I'm comfortable
with. It makes me nervous," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment
officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York. "Market
participants don't seem prepared for an uptick in volatility,
which is consistent with high levels of margin debt."
High levels of margin debt do not necessarily mean a selloff
is coming. But they can make selloffs more violent should
volatility pick up.
"Margin debt is usually at record highs when markets peak,
but it's also usually at record highs in the months and years
leading up to a market high," said Paul Hickey of Bespoke
Investment Group.
An increase in market volatility could quickly worsen market
sentiment, which could become amplified by high margin levels,
they warned. The market has been in a trading range for several
weeks, and some worry that a break lower could be violent.
About 280,000 jobs were added in May, the largest gain since
December and well above consensus forecasts. Economists largely
expect the Fed will begin raising rates by September, and this
number solidified that expectation for many.
"The market is addicted to the Fed's liquidity, and this
certainly puts more ammunition in the Fed's plan to start
lift-off in September. It makes sense that the market would fall
off on that," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
