Wall St Week Ahead-Healthcare investors see no threat from U.S. Supreme Court

| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 Investors are betting that the
healthcare sector's strong run will not be held back for long
even if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against the Affordable Care
Act.
The court will meet next on Monday, though may not issue a
ruling on King v. Burwell, a challenge to President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare reform legislation, until later
this month.
At issue are the tax credits that help about 6.4 million
low- and moderate-income Americans buy insurance. If the Court
rules against the credits, millions of Americans may find they
cannot afford their insurance. This could affect the health
insurers as well as hospitals and other providers that benefited
from Obamacare's expansion of the number of people with
healthcare coverage.
The court's vote is expected to be close, but so far
investors seem bullish.
"Option activity over the last few weeks in hospital stocks
suggests that the options market is betting on a post-Supreme
Court decision rally," said Anshul Agarwal, equity derivative
strategist at Bay Crest Partners in New York.
Even if the subsidies aren't upheld, some expect that
political pressure will motivate lawmakers to quickly come up
with an alternative for people affected and hope the court would
stay enforcement of a ruling until a solution is in place.
A negative ruling for Obamacare could result in an immediate
selloff of healthcare stocks, but it will be short lived, said
Sven Borhos, founding general partner at OrbiMed Advisors in New
York, which invests in healthcare stocks including HCA Holdings
Inc. "People will want to buy the dip," he said.
Companies in the spotlight include hospital operators such
as HCA, Tenet Healthcare, Community Health Systems Inc
and LifePoint Health Inc, and insurers
including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Inc,
Anthem, Aetna Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc
and WellCare Health Plans Inc.
As the ruling nears, investors have been pushing up those
stocks. HCA has risen more than 18 percent while Tenet is up
11.8 percent and Community has gained 10.4 percent since the
close of trading on March 3, the day before the court heard
arguments on the case.
Many health insurance companies have also moved higher in
the same timeframe with Aetna up 18.1 percent, Anthem rising
12.3 percent, and Molina up 11.4 percent.
The S&P health care index is up 9.6 percent so far
this year, making it the top performing S&P 500 sector.
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers exchange-traded fund
has also done well, with much of the upside action
coming since March 3. The fund is up 8.9 percent since then and
16.8 percent year to date. It has also seen inflows of $204.35
million in 2015, according to data from ETF.com, with $144.61
million of that coming since March 3.
Regardless of how the ruling goes, some of these stocks
could move significantly right after the news. Options activity
has surged for some of these names as traders position
themselves for greater volatility.
For Tenet, HCA Holdings, and Community Health Systems, the
30-day implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of a big move in
the stock, has jumped dramatically since March 4, when the
Supreme Court heard arguments on the case.
The uptick in options activity at Tenet Healthcare, the
third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, is by far the most
noticeable. Open interest is at 136,000 contracts, up 85 percent
from March, and most of the increase is driven by activity in
calls, usually used for making upside bets.
Open interest in calls has nearly tripled to 93,000
contracts compared with a mere 9 percent increase in open
interest in puts.
Calls banking on the shares rising north of $55 by mid-July
represent the biggest block of open interest. Tenet shares were
at $52.63 on Thursday.
Bullish action would continue the group's trend so far this
year, with Humana, Hospira and Cigna all among the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainers in 2015.
"While there is a lot of expectation for a big move in these
stocks, there is little evidence of hedging the move to the
downside," Agarwal said. "This might result in sharp selloff in
case the decision goes against these companies."
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Linda
Stern and Meredith Mazzilli)