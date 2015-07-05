UPDATE 1-Wall St Week Ahead-Market selloff likely in wake of Greek 'No' vote

(Adds byline, market reaction to Greek referendum)
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 5 The overwhelming Greek
rejection of a bailout is likely to boost market uncertainly,
weaken the euro and trigger a stocks selloff in the near term as
investors assess how the European Central Bank works to stop
contagion spreading from Greece.
After Sunday's vote in which 60 percent of Greeks voted 'No'
in a referendum asking them to accept terms of a bailout, a
joint European response may take days.
The European Central Bank will hold a conference call Monday
morning but may be reluctant to increase emergency lending to
Greek banks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande are scheduled to meet in Paris later
on Monday.
Greece faces a July 20 deadline to repay the ECB a 3.5
billion euro bond.
The reaction on financial markets is poised to be more
severe than a week ago on June 29, when euro zone stocks fell as
much as 4 percent and Wall Street slid 2 percent, said David
Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.
"European stocks are likely to open sharply lower, as will
bund yields and Treasury yields. Credit spreads will widen, the
dollar will strengthen along with gold," Joy said.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said
investors should brace for a major global equity selloff. "Yes,
you will see one. With the extent and duration a function of
whether the ECB steps in with new anti-contagion measures."
U.S. S&P index futures on Sunday afternoon opened
about 1.5 percent lower, while futures on the 10-year U.S.
Treasury note opened 0.87 percent higher.
Since losses will be taken one way or another, it would
better for Europe to provide Greece with realistic debt
forgiveness than allow an uncontrolled unwinding and exit from
the euro, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"I expect markets will trade off due to the new level of
uncertainty, and no risk has been priced in," O'Rourke said.
The risks to European growth are to the downside and the
euro zone could experience considerable financial distress in
coming weeks and months, Neville Hill, head of European
economics at Credit Suisse AG said on a call with investors.
A Greek exit from the euro, which now looks more probable,
coupled with slower European growth and a likely collapse of the
Greek banking system could also keep the U.S. Federal Reserve
from raising interest rates in September, Hill said.
Adding to investor uncertainty is the roll-out by Chinese
officials of an unprecedented series of steps over the weekend
to prevent a full-blown stock market crash that would threaten
the world's second largest economy.
In an extraordinary weekend of policy moves, brokerages and
fund managers vowed to buy massive amounts of stocks, helped by
China's state-backed margin finance company, which in turn would
be aided by a direct line of liquidity from the central bank.
However, Wall Street may see a safe-haven bid that gains a
boost from the rock-bottom levels analysts have forecast for
second-quarter U.S. corporate earnings.
Analysts' estimates have been cut sharply since the start of
the year on concerns a strong dollar will crimp profits of U.S.
multinationals and expectations that energy company earnings
will drop for a third straight quarter because of low oil
prices.
With Alcoa Inc set to kick off earnings season next
week, investors are eyeing a 3 percent projected drop in
benchmark S&P 500 earnings from a year ago, which would be the
first profit decline since the third quarter of 2009, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
However, a similarly dismal forecast from analysts for
first-quarter earnings proved overly pessimistic, and S&P 500
companies ended up with a profit gain of 2.2 percent.
That has persuaded some strategists to expect similar good
news in some sectors in the second quarter, which may well
provide a boost to Wall Street.
"If profits surprise to the upside, which is what I think
they're going to do, that is basically going to convince people
we don't have a negative growth problem, that things are better
than feared, and that should be positive for stocks," said
Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist for RBC Capital
Markets in New York.
Golub added he expects "massive beats" again in the energy
sector in the second quarter, mirroring a pattern seen in the
first period.
Excluding the energy sector, S&P 500 earnings are expected
to be up 4.9 percent from a year ago.
U.S. companies themselves have offered dismal outlooks for
earnings, with negative forecasts for the second quarter
outpacing positive ones by a ratio of 4-to-1, compared with 5.7-
to-1 in the first quarter, according Thomson Reuters.
The grim expectations have been blamed on the impact of a
strong greenback, even though a U.S. dollar index
declined 2.9 percent in the second quarter, following a 9
percent jump in the first. A stronger dollar makes it harder for
U.S. companies to compete overseas.
"I think FX (foreign exchange) has been more of a headwind
than we anticipated," AutoDesk Chief Executive Officer Carl Bass
said in a May 19 conference call with analysts.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew;
Editing by Linda Stern, Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)