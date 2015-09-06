Wall St Week Ahead-Global concerns may shrink Wall Street's Q3 estimates

(Repeat of item initially transmitted on Friday, Sept. 4)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Slowing growth in emerging
markets and currency fluctuations in anticipation of a U.S.
interest rate hike may push third-quarter revenue and earnings
estimates lower this month.
Wall Street expects a 3.4 percent decline in earnings for
the S&P 500 for the quarter. Estimates have already
fallen for 9 out of 10 of the benchmark index's sectors so far
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
S&P revenue is expected to fall 2.8 percent for the quarter,
led by steep declines in the energy and materials sectors. As
companies tend to revise guidance around the end of the quarter,
estimates may become even less optimistic.
"Analysts will likely be pulling in their reins going into
the quarterly reports and the pre-announcement season. This
could happen fairly quickly," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, has risen 0.8 percent so far this
quarter after falling 2.9 percent last quarter. Ghriskey sees
the currency's strength hurting the competitiveness of U.S.
exports against local products overseas and imports here,
resulting in shrinking revenue and earnings for U.S.
multinationals.
In addition, demand is likely slower in many overseas
markets with slowing growth in China and recessions in Brazil
and Russia hurting both revenue and earnings.
Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital
Management in Minneapolis, says that since the majority of S&P
companies tend to beat earnings estimates every quarter, he will
focus more on revenue than the bottom line, which can be tweaked
with cost cuts and share buybacks to beat estimates.
But Paulsen is not optimistic about the coming quarter.
"It seems clear to me that top-line sales results will be a
little disappointing again," he said. "If you look at what's
going on in global economies, it doesn't paint a real good
picture of what top-line growth will be like. The question is:
'How much of that is already factored in?'"
U.S. telecommunications, which is mostly insulated
from global markets, is the only S&P sector that has shown
improving estimates for both third-quarter earnings and revenue.
With crude oil prices falling sharply, the energy sector
is faring the worst, with current expectations for a 62
percent earnings decline and a 33 percent revenue drop.
Analysts expect the materials sector to report a
11.8 percent earnings decline due to falling commodities prices
and a 10.4 percent revenue drop. They see earnings for
industrials, which have big overseas exposure, falling
4.9 percent and revenue falling 5 percent.
Many investors hope the equity market becomes less volatile
after August's sharp swings. But earnings weakness could make
jittery market participants question valuations all over again.
"A lot of people think the market will come back. If we see
fundamentals that challenge that story, that could be a very
significant part of this earnings season," said Paulsen.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)