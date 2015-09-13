RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Curbing enthusiasm ahead of Fed meeting

(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
text)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 11 With stocks already in a
corrective phase on Wall Street, next week's long-awaited
Federal Reserve meeting may not spur a wild market reaction,
even if the central bank hikes rates for the first time in
almost a decade.
Economists are about equally split on whether the
long-awaited move will come, though futures market trades are
pointing to at least one more month of the Fed delaying its 0.25
percentage point increase in the fed funds rate.
But market participants say they've already priced in that
rate hike, and its exact timing will not shake their long term
bets.
For some, the repricing of the S&P 500 in recent weeks,
spurred mostly by weakness in China and other foreign markets,
may have actually given the Fed room for the rate hike.
"It has made the world a safer place for the Fed to do
whatever they have to do in the next few weeks," said John
Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management
in New York. Traders have already priced in the increase, and
whether it comes in September, October or December "isn't going
to make an enormous difference," he said.
Traders still expect the next month to be somewhat jittery,
and may be watching industrial output and retail sales data out
of China early next week for signs of just how weak Asian
markets could be.
The CBOE volatility index spiked last month and its
14-day average hit its highest since late 2011 on Thursday. Spot
and 1-month VIX futures are tracking each other and are
both higher than 2- and 3-month VIX futures , in a
rare inversion of the curve that points to sharp short-term
gyrations.
It has become the norm after a Fed meeting for stocks to be
volatile, often changing direction various times between the
time of the statement and the market close a couple hours later.
WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY?
Analysts say a large majority of the trading linked to a Fed
move next week has already been made.
"If the Fed can't be confident that the market can handle a
25 basis point hike, that doesn't play well with investors,"
said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading
in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has repeatedly said a hike is data
dependent but she expects to begin raising rates before the end
of 2015.
Market participants are split on the meaning of a rate
increase. For some, it would be the stamp of approval the U.S.
economy has been expecting after a strong recovery in job
creation and five consecutive quarters of GDP growth.
Others fear a hike would stymie growth that has been
sluggish and also encourage deflation.
"I would be more concerned if they did not raise rates,
because that would be a sign of maybe slowing economic
activity," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel
in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Equities have been expected to fall on an announcement of
Fed tightening, as the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy
has been a pillar of the rally that saw the S&P 500 more than
triple from early 2009 to May's record high.
However the recent selloff, which took major indexes into
correction territory, may give the market some stability however
the Fed decides to act.
"Selling has been extreme," said Frank Gretz, market analyst
and technician for Wellington Shields & Co, a New York
brokerage, on a Friday note. "The probabilities say a low is
in."
The Fed has tried to signal its move to markets, but a
Reuters poll of economists gave the probability of a September
move a 50-50 chance, down from a 60-percent median probability
predicted in a survey taken last month.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)