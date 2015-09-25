Wall St Week Ahead-Shutdown could lead to volatility spike

| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 As if U.S. markets did not
have enough in the way of worries, the threat of another
government shutdown has resurfaced and that uncertainty could
add to volatility.
Right now, the odds of a government closure are seen as low,
but negotiations in Washington have turned acrimonious more
often than not in recent years. It comes with the equity market
in the midst of a correction as investors grapple with weakening
earnings forecasts, China's economic woes and uncertainty
surrounding U.S. monetary policy.
Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress on Thursday began
advancing bills needed to avoid federal agency shutdowns on Oct.
1 while navigating demands from conservative members to punish
healthcare group Planned Parenthood over an abortion
controversy.
"This comes at a shaky time for financial markets than when
this last happened in 2013," said Robbert van Batenburg,
director of market strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
"This is an additional uncertainty for markets."
The White House said on Thursday it would veto legislation
for continued funding of the government if a bill Congress is
considering eliminates federal money for Planned Parenthood.
The odds of a shutdown may have been reduced when U.S. House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he will step down
from the speakership and leave the House at the end of October.
It was seen by some as a sign that Boehner would advance a bill
to fund the government - without any complicating factors that
would result in a White House veto.
"In essence, this announcement is meant to preempt the
expected attempt to remove him from his position after he
extends spending authority," wrote economists at Goldman Sachs
on Friday.
While the S&P 500 actually rose about 3 percent during the
last government shutdown in 2013, the gains occurred during a
year when the index rose nearly 30 percent. Recent skittishness
among investors could increase the possibility of a negative
reaction in markets should a shutdown occur.
Were a selloff to occur in the event of a shutdown, it could
create safe-haven bids for longer-dated Treasuries. On the flip
side, as U.S. lawmakers also seek to prevent an increase in the
federal borrowing limit, which may be reached by the end of
2015, interest rates on short-term T-bill issues that mature,
and yields on certain Treasury coupon debt, would jump since
their repayment would be delayed.
"A shutdown would be supportive of higher-quality bonds and
we're already seeing prices being bid up in advance. As you go
out the yield spectrum, the weaker-quality bonds are going to
suffer in tandem with equities," said Karissa McDonough,
director of fixed income strategy at People's United Bank Wealth
Management in Burlington, Vermont.
Volatility would kick up if a compromise is not reached, and
stocks are already in the midst of a volatile stretch. Since
August 20, more than half of the trading sessions have seen
moves of at least 1 percent in either direction on the benchmark
index.
"As you transition towards the later stages of negotiations,
if they can't get to a conclusion or a deal done, then
absolutely the markets will take that as a third arrow in the
quiver on market volatility and potential downside," said David
Lyon, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in
San Francisco.
Next week's calendar hardly lacks for catalysts. A host of
Fed members are scheduled to speak, including Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, New York Fed President William Dudley,
Chicago President Charles Evans and San Francisco President John
Williams.
Investors will also eye reports on housing and
manufacturing, with the week culminating with the September
payrolls report. Expectations call for job growth of 206,000
versus the prior 173,000, with the unemployment rate expected to
hold steady at 5.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard
Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)