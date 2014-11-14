Wall St Week Ahead-Restaurants' uptick offers hope for consumer discretionaries

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 An improving U.S. economy has
failed to galvanize the consumer discretionary sector so far
this year, but a recent rally in restaurant stocks as the
holidays approach could herald happier days ahead for other
retailers.
The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector index is
up about 3 percent for the year, with only the S&P energy index
performing worse.
One recent ray of sunshine, however, has been the
performance of restaurant stocks. The Dow Jones U.S. Restaurants
& Bars Index index has risen about 4 percent since the
beginning of September. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary
sector index is up less than 1 percent for the period.
Usually restaurant stocks correlate well with other
retailers, but at the moment consumers are showing a preference
for dining out over buying apparel, said Oscar Sloterbeck,
senior managing director at Evercore ISI.
Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Domino's Pizza
Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc and Cracker Barrel
Old Country Store Inc have all risen sharply since the
beginning of September.
A broadening job recovery and lower gas prices are
encouraging middle-income consumers to dine out again.
"The quickest path to the consumer might be through their
belly," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State
Street Global Advisors in Boston. Other discretionary stocks
will also see an effect, but with a lag, he said.
While the better performance at restaurants may have more to
do with an increased check size for the average diner, there is
a growing belief that consumer discretionary companies will see
more spending thanks to lower energy prices.
The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline is $2.914,
down from $3.186 a month ago, in the longest sustained decline
for prices since 2008, according to AAA.
This is likely to boost consumer discretionaries in the next
couple of months, said Charles Sizemore, chief investment
officer at Sizemore Capital Management.
Retailers reported strong sales in October in an encouraging
sign for the sector, Friday data showed.
Traders in the options market, however, do not seem to be
expecting fireworks from the retail sector this holiday season.
The 30-day implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large
moves in a stock, for the SPDR S&P retail fund was at 16
percent on Friday and in the 16th percentile of its 52-week
range, Livevol Inc data shows.
"With overall volatility low, if consumer spending through
the holiday season turns out to be better-than-forecast that
would be a big win for anyone making that bet in the option
market," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los
Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.
