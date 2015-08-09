RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Shipping: Oil tankers sheltered from gas, dry bulk weakness

(Repeats story published Friday to widen distribution)
By Sinead Carew
Aug 9 Maritime stocks have broadly fallen this
year as weak demand for some commodities and goods in Asia and
oversupply of ships have hurt much of the industry, with one
notable exception: Oil tankers have been doing a booming
business and their shares are up as much as 50 percent year to
date.
Growth in oil tanker shares can run a bit longer, analysts
and investors say, though they see weakness in dry bulk, liquid
natural gas and container shipping extending into 2016 or
beyond.
The broad maritime market, as represented by the Guggenheim
Invest Shipping ETF, has fallen 8.5 percent so far this
year. The Guggenheim ETF includes companies ranging from oil
tanker Nordic American Tankers Ltd, which has risen 48.7
percent, dry bulk carrier Navios Maritime, whose shares
have fallen more than 11 percent, and liquid natural gas shipper
Gaslog Ltd, which has fallen 31.7 percent.
Shippers of crude oil and refined oil products have been
able to charge their highest daily rates in years because
elevated oil production has led to strong shipping volume.
Investors see high volume oil shipments keeping the tanker fleet
busy as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
focuses on market share over oil prices.
"The next 18 months or so should be pretty good," said Ian
McDonald, an analyst at asset manager T. Rowe Price, which holds
shares of Teekay Tankers,, which have risen 42.7 percent
this year.
Even after that runup, Teekay Tanker is relatively cheap
with a 5.4 ratio of enterprise value to earnings before interest
tax, depreciation and amortization compared with a 9.3 average
since its late 2007 initial public offering, according to
McDonald.
Oil tanker investors are also looking forward to winter.
Summer rates typically trend lower because capacity is less
constrained when seas are smooth and daylight hours are long,
making for more efficient trips than in winter when ships are
tied up.
Winter heating oil demand will also boost ship use,
according to Douglas Mavrinac, analyst at Jefferies in New York,
citing industry expectations for an increase in crude demand.
Not so booming are shipping firms specializing in liquid
natural gas, where fleets are about 10 percent bigger than they
need to be, given slowing growth in demand from key markets
including China, Japan and South Korea, said Paul Wogan, chief
executive of LNG transporter GasLog. He sees a ramp-up in
Australian shipments and increased exports from new U.S.
facilities in 2016 improving the outlook in 2016.
Dry bulk shipping stocks also have suffered this year from
slowing demand in China for coal and iron ore. Shares in
International Shipholding Corp have tumbled 60 percent
this year, mostly due to weak dry bulk shipping rates.
Fewer new ships are coming online to replace many that are
being scrapped, so another 18 months should see some rate
improvement in the dry bulk area, said Steven Baffico, chief
executive of specialty maritime lender Global Marine Transport
Capital.
An oversupply of ships has also constrained container
shipping firms like Costamare Inc, down 10 percent in
2015 and Box Ships Inc, down 3.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, and Tariro
Mzezewa and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Linda Stern
and Leslie Adler)