UPDATE 2-Wall St Week Ahead-Boehner resignation cuts U.S. government shutdown risk

NEW YORK, Sept 25 The shock resignation of U.S.
House Speaker John Boehner and his comments on Sunday that
Congress will avoid a government shutdown this week potentially
remove one source of investor anxiety as Wall Street gears up
for a week heavy with economic data and commentary by Federal
Reserve policymakers.
Boehner said Friday he will step down from the speakership
and leave the House at the end of October. On Sunday, he vowed
that Congress will avoid a government shutdown, and he would
push through as much unfinished legislation as possible before
leaving at the end of October. Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation,
he said the House this week would pass a government funding bill
now moving through the Senate, which does not meet
conservatives' demands to cut off money for the Planned
Parenthood health group.
Still, other fiscal challenges remain. A long-term federal
budget deal and a debt ceiling increase must still be passed by
Congress. Disputes over these issues between the two parties and
among Republicans will not be resolved by Boehner's departure.
"The next relevant question for financial markets will be
how this affects the debt limit and other pending issues. There
is a clear possibility that the vote next week, which was
initially expected to deal just with the extension of spending
authority, could instead also address other issues like an
extension of the Export-Import Bank and, possibly, even an
extension of the debt limit," Goldman Sachs economists said in a
note to clients on Friday.
Removing one area of uncertainty could help calm a U.S.
stock market in the midst of a correction in the past month as
investors grapple with weakening earnings, China's economic woes
and uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy.
Recent skittishness among investors could increase the
possibility of a negative reaction in markets if a government
shutdown is not averted. While the S&P 500 stock index actually
rose about 3.0 percent during the last government shutdown in
2013, the gains occurred during a year when the index rose
nearly 30 percent.
Stocks are already in the midst of a volatile stretch. Since
August 20, more than half of the trading sessions have seen
moves of at least 1.0 percent in either direction on the
benchmark S&P 500 index.
"As you transition towards the later stages of negotiations,
if they can't get to a conclusion or a deal done, then
absolutely the markets will take that as a third arrow in the
quiver on market volatility and potential downside," said David
Lyon, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in
San Francisco.
Next week's calendar could provide other catalysts for
volatility. A host of Fed officials are scheduled to speak,
including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, New York Fed
President William Dudley, Chicago President Charles Evans and
San Francisco President John Williams.
Investors will also eye reports on U.S. housing and
manufacturing, and the week culminates with the September Labor
Department payrolls and unemployment report. Forecasts call for
job growth of 203,000 versus the prior 173,000, with the
unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 5.1 percent.
