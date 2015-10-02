Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for stocks to fall again ahead of earnings

(Updates with market close)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Oct 2 The global market volatility of
the past month that sent U.S. stocks to their worst quarter in
four years shows no signs of letting up just because the
calendar turned to October.
Investors say they are bracing for another leg down in the
S&P 500 stock index despite its positive showing last week by
increasing cash and other defensive positions in their
portfolios.
"Do I think we go into a bear market? No. Can we inch toward
it? Absolutely," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
With the backdrop of slowing jobs growth in the U.S. and the
collapse of global commodity prices, third quarter corporate
results will take on a heightened significance when companies
begin reporting them next week, analysts said. Alcoa Inc,
traditionally the first company to report its results, is
scheduled to announce its third quarter earnings after the
market closes on Oct. 8.
Overall, corporate earnings are expected to fall by 4.1
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. That figure is
skewed, however, by an expected 65 percent fall in energy sector
results.
"The single most determinant variable is going to be
earnings at this point," said Mark Freeman, chief investment
officer at Dallas-based Westwood Holdings Group. He has been
raising his cash levels, and at the same moving more of his
portfolio into healthcare and technology companies that show
signs of growth.
"The market continues to narrow and narrow. We're not about
to fall into a bear market, but I'm starting to think the raging
bull market is over," he said.
A weaker than expected U.S. employment report for September
on Friday diminished inflation expectations, and the prospects
for a dim U.S. corporate earnings season, are all factors
fanning worries that the economic recovery could be derailed.
Concerns about the global economy has fueled a series of
deep declines and snap-back rallies over the last month, as
investors look for surer footing. The S&P index had fallen more
than 10 percent from the record high it reached May 20, and
after starting with a selloff on Friday, closed up 1.42 percent,
still down 8.6 percent from its recent high.
Investors pulled $22 billion out of U.S. equity funds in the
third quarter, while putting a record $17 billion into U.S.
Treasury funds, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Those investors have had few places to hide. Of the 21 major
financial asset benchmarks tracked by Reuters, only two - the
U.S. dollar and 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds - have posted
positive returns so far this year, leaving investors with the
worst financial market returns since the financial crisis in
2008.
The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell below 2.0
percent on Friday for the first time since late August on
concerns about growth in the U.S. economy.
"There are some wicked winds swirling around from a macro
perspective and you can't afford to be complacent," said Alan
Gayle, head of asset allocation at Atlanta-based RidgeWorth
Investments, who said he has been raising the cash levels in his
portfolios until the market stabilizes.
The Federal Reserve's decision in September to delay raising
interest rates from financial crisis-era levels is exacerbating
the uncertainty behind the market's large swings, said Jonathan
Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"The market wants to see the economic conditions normalize.
It's starting to think that something is broken here and it
makes them uncomfortable," he said.
Fedwatchers suggest Friday's lackluster jobs report would
cause the Fed to further delay raising interest rates until
2016, prolonging market volatility into next year.
To be sure, some investors say that heightened volatility is
welcome.
"This can create wonderful opportunities, and we're actively
looking to take advantage of egregious pricing," said Connor
Browne, managing director of equities at fund manager Thornburg
Investment Management.
(Reporting by David Randall, Caroline Valetkevitch and Sinead
Carew; Editing by Clive McKeef, Linda Stern and Chizu Nomiyama)