CBOE Volatility index closes at highest since Aug 19

NEW YORK, Sept 30 The CBOE Volatility index .VIX unofficially closed Friday up 10.6 percent at 42.96, the highest closing level since Aug. 19.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

