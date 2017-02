NEW YORK, Aug 4 The CBOE Volatility Index VIX .VIX jumped on Thursday as Wall Street tumbled after a labor market report showed U.S. weekly jobless claims edged down by only a small amount.

The index, widely regarded as Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, was up 12.8 percent at 26.37, the highest since March.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)