Wall St Week Ahead: More volatility ahead as uncertainty rules

NEW YORK Aug 19 The historic swings in the
U.S. stock market over the past two weeks have investors
struggling to figure out where equities may be headed next.
Only one thing seems clear: The volatility is far from over.
A lack of progress on some of the economy's biggest issues
-- from sovereign debt in Europe to growing signs the U.S.
economy is in danger of slipping back into recession -- will
drive more uncertainty and moves from one extreme to another.
However, with the S&P 500 down 17.6 percent from its 2011
high, many investors say a bottom could be near and bargain
hunters could trigger at least a momentary bout of buying.
"We're not even close to the end of volatility, but given
a decline of almost 17 percent in 13 days, we could see a rise
from these levels," said Mike Gibbs, chief market strategist
at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
"If there's something major with the European situation,
that could be a catalyst for value investors to come back
in."
The situation in Europe has been dictating much of the
market's recent movement. On Tuesday, shares fell after a
meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to
squelch fears about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain the
region's debt issues, which could impact global growth and the
profit outlooks of U.S. banks.
Market participants will also be looking ahead to comments
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the central
bank's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
The Fed recently pledged to keep interest rates
"exceptionally low ... at least through mid-2013," news that
sparked a short-lived rally, suggesting that there may be
little new information coming out of the Jackson Hole meeting
that could move markets.
"There's nothing Bernanke can do that's likely that will
help stocks," said Matt McCormick, a money manager at
Cincinnati-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which has $3.2 billion in
assets under management.
"If you see potential bank problems out of Europe before
then, he might have some ammo for another round of
quantitative easing, but absent that, investors hoping for an
August surprise will likely be disappointed."
AN ATTRACTIVE YIELD
The S&P 500 fell 4.7 percent this week, extending losses
of 12.4 percent over the previous three weeks, its worst
streak of that length in 2-1/2 years.
The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, also known as the VIX,
is up 20 percent this week.
In a note, Birinyi Associates wrote that while the market
remained difficult in the short term, there were indications
that stocks were attractively valued.
Noting that the S&P 500 was 10 percent below its 50-day
moving average, Birinyi said, "This is the most oversold the
market has been" since March 2009.
Birinyi pointed out that the 2.25 percent dividend yield
on the S&P 500 was higher than the 10-year U.S. Treasury
note's yield, making this "only the second period since the
1950s where stocks have yielded more than bonds."
DOING THE EUROPEAN "LOCK-STEP"
Issues in Europe may take on outsized influence next week
as the U.S. earnings season draws to a close, with Tiffany &
Co (TIF.N) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) among the few S&P
500 companies on tap to report.
Earnings, while often overshadowed by macroeconomic
themes, have largely come in stronger than expected, giving
investors at least one reason for optimism.
Next week, investors will have plenty of U.S. economic
indicators to watch, including the release of data on new home
sales data, durable goods orders, consumer sentiment and gross
domestic product. Should the data follow the recent trend of
weak reports, which have contributed to the growing sense that
growth will be muted, it could cause further selling.
"There's still something of a sense that this is just a
weak patch in the economy, but prolonged weak data would point
more definitely to a double dip," said Marc Scudillo, managing
officer at EisnerAmper in New York. "There's a good floor to
the S&P 500 at 1,100 right now. If we go under that, there's
room to move even further to the downside."
While U.S. growth concerns remain a primary focus for
investors, the issues in Europe are seen as the primary driver
of the U.S. stock market in the near-term.
On Tuesday, markets fell as the leaders of France and
Germany failed to discuss boosting the size of the euro zone's
rescue fund or the sale of euro bonds, though they detailed
closer euro-zone integration. Many investors believe more
aggressive policies are needed to restore stability to the
area.
"What I'm seeing right now is a basically a crisis of
confidence, more so than an economic crisis or financial
crisis necessarily at this stage," said Natalie Trunow, chief
investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment
Management in Bethesda, Maryland.
Trunow, who helps oversee about $14.8 billion in assets,
cited "the inability by policy-makers to come to a good path"
as the reason for the uncertainty.
Morgan Keegan's Gibbs said that the endgame in Europe was
that "if confidence doesn't return, we'll continue to see the
S&P essentially moving in lock-step with European markets."
