STOCK NEWS US-Option bears step into SPDR Oil & Production ETF again

1215 ET 30Oct2013 Option bears take another look at SPDR Oil & Production ETF
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Option bears are back in the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration & Production
fund, which holds stocks like Sunoco Inc, EXCO Resources Inc and Range
Resources Corp. Shares of the exchange-traded fund fell 1.34 percent to $70.95
on Wednesday. In the options market, one player sold 10,000 December $77 strike
calls on the XOP to buy 10,000 December $65-$70 put spreads, paying 91 cents for
the three-way trade, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
The spread has traded 20,000 times so far on Wednesday and is an opening
position.
Ruffy also said sweeps of the December $66 strike puts traded for 86 and 92
cents apiece and the trades represent new buyers, according to data from the
International Securities Exchange. In all, 10,676 contracts traded so far in the
December $66 strike put, with 97 percent of the activity on the ask price,
Trade Alert data showed.
The January $68, November $70 and November $71 strike puts on XOP are also
busy.
Ruffy noted that bearish trading was seen in the fund earlier this month as
well.
"Some investors are possibly looking for a pullback in the sector after XOP
rallied 30 percent year to date," he said.
The ETF set a record high of $73.74 on Oct. 21.
1128 ET 30Oct2013 Goldman Sachs: Buy calls ahead of analyst days in November
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Derivatives strategists at Goldman Sachs Group advised investors to buy calls on
a group of stocks ahead of the companies' analyst days because of the potential
for large stock moves on these events. Among the names with upcoming analyst day
events in November, Goldman highlighted calls on General Electric, Mead
Johnson Nutrition Co, Monsanto Co, Denbury Resources Inc
, Halliburton Co, McDonald's Corp and Xerox Corp
as particularly attractive.
"The options market often misses the potential for volatility on analyst
days," Goldman strategists wrote in their Weekly Options Watch on Wednesday.
In their analysis of more than 3,800 analyst days since 2002, the
strategists found that in many cases these events can be as stock moving as
earnings. They estimate buying calls ahead of analyst day events between 2002
and 2013 to date has returned an average profit of 23 percent, compared with the
average plus-1-percent move in stocks. The return exceeds the 8 percent return
for a similar call-buying trade before earnings over the same period.
"Year to date, this strategy has returned 38 percent, and is on track to
potentially be the most profitable year in our study," Goldman said.
Goldman strategists said buying the closest to-the-money call five days
before the analyst day and selling one day after was profitable in 11 of the
past 12 years.
Of the more than 3,800 analyst day events Goldman recorded over this time
period, 2,639 events passed their liquidity threshold.
"We believe the combination of low implied volatility and increasing growth
expectations have boosted the profitability of this trade," the report said.
November has historically been the most active month in terms of the number
of analyst days. Goldman identified 49 companies with analyst days expected over
the next month, 31 of which have tradable options.
0932 ET 30Oct2013 Total option open interest increases by 4.93 mln contracts
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A total of 16.4 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options
market on Tuesday, resulting in net open interest growth of 2.52 million calls
and 2.41 million puts, according to Trade Alert.
Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp and
Polycom Inc attracted the greatest growth in option open positions,
data from Trade Alert showed.
The top five new positions opened include 81,000 Microsoft April 2014 $33
strike calls, 63,000 Facebook January 2015 $47 strike puts, 58,000 Facebook
January 2015 $55 strike calls, 47,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike calls and
45,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike puts, Trade Alert said.
