UPDATE 1-NY raw sugar May contract deliveries at 13,440 lots

* Brazil the only source of May raw sugar deliveries * Thailand and Central Americans absent in delivery * Some sugar may be siphoned into U.S. sugar imports May 1 A total of 682,783 tonnes or 13,440 lots of raw sugar was delivered at expiration of the May raw sugar contract, with trade house Louis Dreyfus the sole receiver of the sweetener, the ICE Futures U.S. exchange said on Tuesday. ICE said in a delivery notice statement that the only source of the sugar in the delivery is Brazil, against earlier market talk that sugar from No. 2 exporter Thailand, Central American and possibly even India would be delivered to the board. Brokers said the size of the delivery could be bearish for sugar prices because it indicates that cash demand was soft and consumers are anticipating lower prices because of bumper supplies. Aside from Brazil's harvest, No. 2 producer India is seen producing a crop in excess of 20 million tonnes and may be exporting the sweetener for the second consecutive season. "Supplies are going to be there so that will put pressure on prices unless some weather event intervenes," a dealer said. Traders said on Monday that rains in Brazil may disrupt loading of ships in ports in the South American country. Raw sugar prices, basis spot July, traded near a one-year intra-day low at 20.77 cents a lb on Tuesday on ICE. Traders said the delivery could possibly have been bigger but for the decision by the U.S. Agriculture Department to allow more sugar imports due to tight supplies in the United States. "Some of the sugar from the Thais or the Centrals (American) which would wind up on the board were diverted to the U.S.," one trader said. "That is understandable given the price considerations." U.S. domestic sugar prices in the No. 16 sugar contract on ICE against which the U.S. sugar imports would be priced regularly run at a premium over the world No. 11 sugar contract . India, which delivered sugar for the first time since April 2008 to the Liffe white sugar market at expiration of its May contract last month, did not deliver to the ICE sugar expiration. The only delivery point is the main Brazilian port of Santos, from which the country exports most of its agricultural products. The sole receiver of the sugar is Term Commodities, which market sources said is acting on behalf of trade giant Louis Dreyfus. The deliverers are Jefferies Bache LLC, Newedge USA LLC AND UBS Securities LLC. Cargill, one of the biggest sugar players in the world and a rival of Louis Dreyfus, was not a participant in this delivery, the second time in three deliveries it was not involved in the delivery process, ICE Futures data and sugar dealers said. Traders said they now want to see if the rate of deliveries at ICE will slow down as it did last year. The October raw sugar contract expiration last year saw deliveries fall to a five-year low.