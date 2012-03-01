UPDATE 1-ICE March sugar deliveries highest in 10 months

* Brazil's northeast supplies lion's share of sugar
* Guatemala leading deliverer from Central America
* Trade mulls implications of Cargill as sole receiver
March 1 The sugar delivered at the
expiration of the March raw sugar contract reached 17,325 lots
or 880,151 tonnes, the biggest amount brought to the board since
the May sugar contract expired in 2011, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed on Thursday.
The origins of the sugar were Thailand, Brazil, Central
America and the Philippines, the data said. The sole receiver is
J.P. Morgan Securities, which brokers said was acting on
behalf of U.S. trade giant Cargill.
Cargill, whose sugar operations are run out of Switzerland,
confirmed it is taking delivery of the sugar.
"Cargill is the big boy in this delivery," a broker said.
Last October, deliveries stood at a five-year low and the U.S.
trade giant was not the biggest player for the first time in 17
years.
Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, supplied over
half of the deliveries at 9,019 lots. Brokers said the sugar
came from the country's northeast cane crop, which saw a bumper
harvest this season.
Cane output in a region often overshadowed by Brazil's prime
center-south region is seen up about 8 percent at 67 million
tonnes, leading to an expansion in its share of sugar production
to 12 percent of the total from 10 percent.
The only receiver, according to trade sources, is Cargill
which has been the main receiver for deliveries over the past
few years.
Cargill's top sugar trader, Jonathan Drake, left the company
last year. This is the first delivery in raw
sugar after his departure.
Some brokers were wondering if Cargill would shift tactics
and not be as active during delivery after Drake left.
But an analyst for a brokerage house said Cargill is still
the biggest physical sugar broker in the world and Drake's
departure did not signal any change in trading strategies.
The other main origins are Central America, with Guatemala
accounting for 2,647 lots delivered against the tape. They were
followed by Nicaragua with 688 lots, El Salvador with 572 lots,
Costa Rica with 492 and Honduras with 211 lots.
Thailand, the world's No. 2 sugar exporter behind Brazil,
delivered 2,577 lots and the Philippines, a major producer in
the 1970s which resumed deliveries last year, accounted for
1,119 lots.
Traders said the market talk is that most of the sugar will
be sold to China or to Middle East countries in the market for
supplies ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in
April.
Deliveries are closely watched in the world sugar market as
an indicator of demand and possible trade flows.
A large delivery is usually seen as a sign of slow demand,
with owners who cannot sell the sweetener putting it up on the
futures board. But a big trade house taking delivery suggests it
is confident of finding a home for the sugar, and that is
considered supportive for futures longer-term, brokers said.
Traders said a small delivery -- such as last October when
the amount delivered was a five-year low -- can mean cash demand
is strong and keeping sugar from going on the board.