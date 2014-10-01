RPT-UPDATE 2-Bunge scoops up 528,600 tonnes of sugar in October ICE delivery

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Oct 1 Bunge Ltd has bought
10,405 lots, or about 528,600 tonnes, of raw sugar against the
October contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Tuesday, in
line with expectations, according to exchange data and trade
sources.
BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc was the receiver of the
10,405 lots of sugar, ICE data showed on Wednesday. The sugar
was worth $180 million, based on Tuesday's closing price, and
traders said BNP was acting on behalf of Bunge. A Bunge
spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.
The data, showing the smallest delivery against an ICE
October raw sugar futures contract since 2011, capped two weeks
of wild price gyrations triggered by talk of large sales from
Thailand, the world's No 2 exporter, at big discounts.
Traders estimated that some 500,000 tonnes of Thai sugar had
been sold in the cash market ahead of the ICE delivery, which
included another 120,600 tonnes from Thailand.
Sugar from Brazil, the world's largest producer and
exporter, would account for about 281,000 tonnes of the
delivery. The rest will come would come from El Salvador, Costa
Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Peru.
Worries over large, low-quality Thai inventories pushed the
discount of spot prices to the second-month SB-1=R to 2.64
cents a lb, the biggest in at least nine years, in
mid-September, according to Reuters data.
That spread sharply narrowed as spot prices soared 16
percent from a 4-1/2-year low of 13.32 cents a lb struck on
Sept. 17 ahead of Tuesday's expiry.
The March contract, which became the spot on Wednesday, was
down 0.35 cent, or 2.1 percent, at 16.10 cents a lb by 11:30
a.m. EDT (1530 GMT).
"The response already happened, the dust has cleared, the
delivery is over, and the marketplace is looking for a new story
in sugar without seeing one yet," said James Cassidy, senior
director at Newedge USA in New York.
Cassidy said it was unclear how much of the large amount of
sugar scooped up in the delivery was booked to refiners.
