UPDATE 1-Wilmar buys record ICE raw sugar delivery of 1.9 mln tonnes

(Adds details, prices, link to factbox)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK May 1 Wilmar International Ltd
bought 37,611 lots, or 1.9 million tonnes, of raw
sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S., according to
exchange data published on Friday and traders.
The delivery, worth nearly $547 million, confirmed a Reuters
report on Thursday and marked the largest delivery against the
contract since at least 1989, according to exchange data.
Data showed that the receiver was Jefferies Bache LLC, said
by traders to be brokering for Wilmar. Wilmar could not be
reached immediately for confirmation or comment.
The majority of the sugar would come from Brazil, with the
rest provided by Guatemala, Honduras, Argentina, Costa Rica, El
Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru, the data showed.
May raw sugar settled down 0.11 cent, or 0.8 percent,
at 12.98 cents a lb on Thursday in its final day of trade.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)