UPDATE 1-ICE October raw sugar delivery seen at 528,655 tonnes -traders

NEW YORK, Sept 30 This week's ICE raw sugar delivery will be the smallest for an October contract since 2011, with trader Bunge Ltd expected to be the sole buyer of 10,406 lots, or 528,655 tonnes, U.S. traders said.

A Bunge spokeswoman declined to comment. The delivery of some $180 million worth of the sweetener, based on Tuesday's closing price, follows two weeks of wild price swings amid speculation that refiners purchased large quantities of Thai sugar in the cash market.

Origins are expected to include Brazil and Thailand, the world's largest exporters, and El Salvador.

Official data will be published by the exchange on Wednesday.

The ICE October raw sugar futures contract settled down 0.18 cent, or 1.1 percent, at 15.48 cents a lb on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)