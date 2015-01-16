Swiss 10-year govt bond yield goes negative for first time ever

LONDON Jan 16 The yield on benchmark 10-year
Swiss government bonds fell below zero for the first time ever
on Friday, a day after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets
by scrapping the franc's exchange rate cap and cutting interest
rates to -0.75 percent.
The yield on the 10-year bond maturing in July 2025 fell to
-0.003 percent, the first time that the benchmark
borrowing costs of a developed economy's government has gone
negative.
In effect, this means that investors are paying the Swiss
government for the privilege of lending to it over a 10-year
period.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)