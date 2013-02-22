Swiss franc cuts losses vs dollar, weakness seen ahead

* Franc regains ground vs dollar, unchanged vs euro
ZURICH, Feb 22 The Swiss franc clawed back some
ground against the dollar on Friday after moving sharply lower
the previous session as a U.S. Federal Reserve debate on scaling
back loose money policies sent the greenback soaring against
major currencies.
A switch in focus to global macroeconomic question marks
such as euro zone growth and the U.S. fiscal deficit has dented
risk appetite, with many investors trimming equities positions
and buying the safe-haven dollar.
The franc was steady against the euro, which had come under
pressure in the previous day's trading on weak euro zone data
and uncertainty ahead of Italy's election this weekend.
The franc continues to shadow the euro, as it has since the
Swiss National Bank imposed a 1.20 per euro cap in September
2011 to stave off a recession and deflation, although this year
it has traded below the tight 1.20-1.22 range that prevailed for
almost the whole of 2012.
Despite the early session softness in the dollar, economists
and technical analysts said a range of factors would continue to
support it against other currencies, with the euro - and by
extension the Swiss franc - particularly vulnerable.
"The continued fallout from Fed FOMC minutes, disappointing
PMIs yesterday, Italian election uncertainty and likely lower
than expected ECB LTRO repayments today suggests that the
euro-dollar will face more downside risks," said Credit Agricole
forex strategist Mitul Kotecha.
The franc was 0.2 percent higher against the dollar compared
with the New York close, trading at 0.9291 francs per dollar by
0715 GMT.
The franc was steady against the euro at 1.2277 francs per
euro.
