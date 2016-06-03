Swiss franc cuts losses after SNB says no change to policy

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, June 3 The Swiss franc trimmed losses, recovering from a fall against the euro on Friday, after the Swiss National Bank said it had made no changes to monetary policy.
"We have not made any changes to monetary policy or issued any press release today," a central bank spokesman said.
Earlier, the euro hit a more than one-week high against the franc, while Switzerland's benchmark stock index hit a day's low after Reuters erroneously reported that the SNB had made changes to its monetary policy.
Those alerts reporting that the Swiss National Bank had introduced negative interest rates and changed exemption limits were wrong. They were old alerts issued in error and have been withdrawn.
The euro was last trading 0.25 percent higher at 1.1076 francs, having hit a high of 1.11065. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jamie McGeever and Richard Mably)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: