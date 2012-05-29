版本:
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH May 29 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly up on Tuesday, mirroring other European exchanges on expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will further strengthen the view the world's top economy is coming back on track.

Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading up 15 points at 5,890 points by 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS

UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.

