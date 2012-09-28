Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
ZURICH Sep 28 Swiss shares shaped to edge higher at the open of trading on Friday, shadowing other European bourses as investors cheered Spain's efforts to tackle its public deficit through fresh austerity measures.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated up 0.2 percent at 6,561 points, premarket data by bank Julius Baer showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
A former Credit Suisse Group AG trader accused by U.S. authorities over a $3 billion fraud involving subprime mortgage bonds said he would fight a U.S. extradition request when he appeared in a British court on Thursday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct