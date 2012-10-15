Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Monday, in line with European markets, as
concerns about global economic growth and worries about profit
margins for lenders were expected to weigh on share prices.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS on Saturday said final decisions in an ongoing
business review have not yet been taken, after a newspaper
reported the Swiss bank is set to axe around 2,000 jobs in
information technology to cut costs.
UBS's communications chief Michael Willi will
leave the Swiss bank by April, according to a memorandum seen by
Reuters on Sunday, as management struggles to unite behind a
plan to cut jobs.
LIBOR CLASS ACTION SUIT
U.S. home owners have filed a class action suit in New York
against 12 of the world's major banks including UBS,
claiming that Libor manipulation made mortgage repayments more
expensive than they should have been, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
NESTLE
Nestle SA and General Mills Inc will cut sugar and
salt in the children's breakfast cereals they jointly market
outside North America, the latest attempt by major food
companies to respond to health concerns.
SWISS-GERMAN TAX ISSUE
Authorities in the German state of Rheinland-Palatinate will
likely buy a computer disk containing the details of Germans who
have parked their cash in a big Swiss bank, news magazine Der
Spiegel said on Sunday.
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG said U.S. regulators have widened
the approved use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra to include
patients typically in earlier stages of treatment for the joint
disease.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant expands production capacity for Houdry
dehydrogenation.
* Kuehne + Nagel said net earnings declined
by 7.4 per cent to 423 million Swiss francs in the first nine
months, excluding the European Union antitrust fine in the first
quarter.
* Panalpina : Further weakening of Air Freight
volumes impacts Panalpina's profitability
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said that the
Swiss franc remained overvalued against the euro, and that he
was still committed to stopping it from strengthening past 1.20.
* Swiss producer/import price index due at 0715 GMT